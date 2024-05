YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Holtville's Bryce Buscaglia signs with Northwest Nazarene and Brooke Strahm signs with Cal Lutheran. Imperial baseball set for CIF semifinal matchup with Monte Vista. Sign ups for AWC's summer basketball camp are now open. Link for signup form: https://www.awcmatadors.com/24-Summer-basketball_camp.pdf

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

