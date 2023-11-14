NBC 11 Sportscast: Padres owner passes away and more
Padres owner Peter Seidler passes away, AWC mens and womens soccer advance to the semifinals, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. Arizona Western College men's soccer won 3-0 over LSU-Eunice to advance to the NJCAA semifinals. The women's soccer team beat Monroe CC on penalties to advance to the semi-finals. AWC mens basketball beats ACU-JV. Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo earns player of the week honors. Arizona ranked 17th in CFP rankings.