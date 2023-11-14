Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Padres owner passes away and more

By
New
Published 11:12 PM

Padres owner Peter Seidler passes away, AWC mens and womens soccer advance to the semifinals, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. Arizona Western College men's soccer won 3-0 over LSU-Eunice to advance to the NJCAA semifinals. The women's soccer team beat Monroe CC on penalties to advance to the semi-finals. AWC mens basketball beats ACU-JV. Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo earns player of the week honors. Arizona ranked 17th in CFP rankings.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content