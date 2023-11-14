NBC 11 Sportscast: Padres owner passes away and more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. Arizona Western College men's soccer won 3-0 over LSU-Eunice to advance to the NJCAA semifinals. The women's soccer team beat Monroe CC on penalties to advance to the semi-finals. AWC mens basketball beats ACU-JV. Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo earns player of the week honors. Arizona ranked 17th in CFP rankings.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.