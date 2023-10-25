NBC 11 Sportscast: Brawley girls volleyball advances, XC sectionals and more
On tonight's sportscast we have CIF Playoff volleyball, cross country sectionals, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats beat Del Lago Academy in three sets in the opening round of CIF girls volleyball playoffs. Central won on the road at Steele Canyon in five sets. Calexico lost on the road at Rancho Buena Vista, ending their season. Cibola and Kofa advanced to AIA cross country's state championships after placing highly in both the girls and boys sectional race.