Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Vincent Memorial wins Thursday night classic

By
Published 11:25 PM

Vincent Memorial comes out on top in Thursday night shootout on the road at Southwest. And more from around the area!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jacobo Elias threw four touchdowns to lead the Vincent Memorial Scots to a 40-34 victory over the Southwest Eagles at Eagle Field Thursday. The Antelope Lady Rams stay undefeated after defeating San Pasqual on the volleyball court. And Sommerton High School played their first ever home football game.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content