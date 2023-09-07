NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Vincent Memorial wins Thursday night classic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jacobo Elias threw four touchdowns to lead the Vincent Memorial Scots to a 40-34 victory over the Southwest Eagles at Eagle Field Thursday. The Antelope Lady Rams stay undefeated after defeating San Pasqual on the volleyball court. And Sommerton High School played their first ever home football game.

