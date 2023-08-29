Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman: Cibola Raiders preview and Imperial girls volleyball remains unbeaten

By
New
Published 11:14 PM

Our prep football previews continue with the Cibola Raiders. Also we show highlights from Imperial vs Southwest girls volleyball.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On tonight's sportscast we continue our prep football previews with the Cibola Raiders. Find out how Cibola is looking to bounce back after a poor first season under head coach Kasey Koepplin.

The Imperial Tigers took down the Southwest Eagles on the volleyball court tonight. Watch for highlights.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

