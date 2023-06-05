NBC 11 Sports: Reliving Holtville’s miraculous rally to a title, All-Region honors in baseball headlined by San Luis senior

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings softball program made a miraculous splash this past weekend by bringing home a southern California Regional State title - more impressively coming back from being down to their final out.

We take a look back at all the best moments that led to the win and hear from head coach Melissa Snyder on why this team is so special and was able to pull off that feat.

Plus, circling back to the conclusion of the spring sports season, many accolades came pouring in for Yuma athletes as part of All-Region teams - starting Monday with 6A baseball.

Included in that was San Luis' Ernesto Ochoa who selected to play in the 6A All-Star game after being named the 6A Desert Southwest Player of the Year and to the 6A All-Region Second Team.