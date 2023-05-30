NBC 11 Sports: Holtville and Imperial dance on to Thursday while Calexico’s run comes to a close, former Gila Ridge hooper heads to Division II

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The state playoff journey has once again extended to later in the week for the Holtville Lady Vikings and Imperial Lady Tigers who both handled business in the first round of the CIF SoCal Division IV state tournament.

On the baseball side of things though, it is the end of the road for the Calexico Bulldogs after winning the CIF San Diego Section title this past weekend - as they fall to Crean Lutheran on the road. The loss ends the best season in the program since 2014.

For Holtville, the Vikings bounced back quickly from an early 1-0 deficit and never looked back - putting the game away with a four-run bottom of the 6th. The Vikings now get another home game in the Region Semifinals in a meeting with No. 7 Boron on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers on the other hand had to really claw their way to Thursday - pulling off an extra inning win. They would have to play a full nine-innings after losing a 5-2 lead in the 5th.

But an RBI single from Mirella Barron and a two RBI double from Madeleine Magdelano in the 9th took the Tigers over the hump en route to an 8-5 win - setting up a date with top seed Santa Paula.

A win for each of the two Imperial Valley teams left standing on Thursday would set up the ultimate showdown between the Tigers and Vikings for the CIF SoCal Division IV Region title on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Yuma, former standout basketball player at Gila Ridge - Jamison Kay - put pen to paper in the gym where it all began for his basketball journey.

After two years at Pima Community College, Kay signed his Letter of Intent to play at the Division II level for St. Edward's in Austin, Texas.

The former Hawk became the first boy in school history to eclipse the 1,000 career point mark where he also earned the Player of the Year honor in the 2018-19 season.