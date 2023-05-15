NBC 11 Sports: Scots & Hornets survive

Vincent Memorial and Calipatria nab big opening round wins to start CIF SDS play

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Vincent Memorial won their 12th game in a row and sweeped the season series against the Borrego Springs Rams with a 13-3 victory in the elimination round of the CIF San Diego Section Division V playoffs.

After a shaky start, the Scots scored 10 unanswered runs to roll at home. For the Scots, it was their first CIF appearance since 2018. Vincent Memorial will next play Calvin Christian on Tuesday.

Also in Division V, the Calipatria Hornets pulled off a thrilling 5-4 upset over Victory Christian Academy. The Hornets scored four runs in the top of the seventh.

The hornets held to just one hit through the first six innings before breaking through in the top of the 7th.

The Knights of Victory Christian wouldn't go down easy as they mounted a comeback of their own, with runners at first and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Hornets catcher Juan Perez would catch the tying run napping, gunning him out before Calipatria ended the game with a strikeout.

Calipatria has a quick turnaround as they will head back to San Diego on Tuesday to take on the six-seeded Kearny Komets.