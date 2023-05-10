NBC 11 Sports: Shamrock baseball close in on state title appearance, Calexico volleyball falls in CIF semifinal

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While Yuma Catholic's deep state run on the softball diamond came to an end on Tuesday, there's still a team left within reach of bringing a state title home to the school.

For Judd Thrower's Shamrocks, they are one win away from reaching the state title game since 2012 after winning Game One of three-game semifinal series. Now the Rocks only have to win either Thursday or Saturday to cement their name in the winner take all title game - something they haven't done since they were in 2A back in 2006.

The Shamrocks take the field at the Goodyear Baseball Complex on Thursday at 6pm against top-seeded Valley Christian.

Meanwhile, Lady Shamrock head coach Jarred Lackey reflects on the season they had and how the future remains bright with a large returning cast for 2024.

Across state lines in Calexico, it was the end of the road for the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs in the CIF Division V semifinals - losing to No. 5 Escondido Charter.

Calexico fell behind early and could never recover despite cruising through the first two rounds and winning 17 straight sets dating back to April 15th.

On the baseball field in Calexico, the Brawley Wildcats came in and took care of business to claim at least a share of the Imperial Valley League crown - needing a win or Southwest loss on Thursday to win the league outright.