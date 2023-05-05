NBC 11 Sports: Top two IVL teams fall to heat up race for league crown, Lady Shamrocks move on to state semifinals

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just one week remaining on the regular season schedule, each pitch matters more for teams chasing a league crown on the diamond.

Entering Friday, Brawley Wildcats baseball held a one-game lead over Southwest in the Imperial Valley League - but by the end of the not, that did not change and Calexico gained some ground in the process.

Needing to win just two out of their last three games to clinch the IVL title, Brawley found themselves down 10-0 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning behind a hitting clinic from the Bulldogs, including a two-run home run from Andre Valdez.

But after a run came in to get on the board in the 3rd, Tanner Carranza smashed a three-run home run to center field to make it a game.

The Wildcats would continue to claw their way back into it each inning, but in the end, the Bulldogs held on for an 11-10 win in a shootout to shake things up and give Southwest a chance to tie Brawley at the top.

Yet, over in Imperial, the struggling Tigers with only one league win so far, came in with one of their best games of the year to hold the Eagles off the board for most of the game and win 5-2.

Brawley now still hangs onto a one-game lead and only needs to beat Calexico one out of the next two meetings next week to win the crown, with both Calexico and Southwest sitting a game back.

Over in the Desert League though, it's all handled already in both baseball and softball. The Holtville Vikings baseball squad took care of business once again over Calipatria to stay perfect at (7-0) in league play with only two games left. The Imperial Lady Tigers also stayed perfect in league play with a win at Palo Verde.

Meanwhile over in Imperial Valley League softball, the Calexico Bulldogs took care of the Central Spartans 9-0 to keep their title hopes alive, although it looks bleak. They would need to beat Brawley on Tuesday and hope for a loss from Holtville to setup a potential "winner takes all" game with Holtville next Friday.

Across state lines in Arizona, the Yuma Catholic Lady Shamrocks continued their pursuit of a state title with a win over River Valley on Friday night to advance to the state semifinals to take on Empire on Tuesday.

Plus, the Special Olympics of Arizona are underway and Yuma athletes in track and field and powerlifting are competing to showcase their skills in Glendale. That competition will continue through Saturday.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

Calexico - 11 Brawley - 10

Southwest - 2 Imperial - 5

Holtville - 31 Calipatria - 2

SOFTBALL

Yuma Catholic - 8 River Valley - 1

Imperial - 8 Palo Verde - 1

Central - 0 Calexico - 9