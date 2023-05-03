Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: Yuma Catholic gets it done on both diamonds, Gila Ridge soccer star signs LOI

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Two games started at the same time and ended just around the same time on the campus of Yuma Catholic High School on Tuesday afternoon - both ending in Shamrock wins.

Shamrock baseball and softball each won big on their home diamonds to advance to the 3A state quarterfinal round this weekend.

The 10-1 win sends the baseball squad to Pusch Ridge on Saturday at 2:00 pm and the 15-5 win for the Lady Shamrocks sends them to Phoenix to play River Valley on Friday night at 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Gila Ridge's Paul Johns signed his Letter of Intent Tuesday to play soccer at Park University in Gilbert, Arizona - continuing his journey on the field and in the classroom where he plans to study exercise science.

