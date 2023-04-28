NBC 11 Sports: Brawley takes the battle at Petco Park, Southwest shuts down Calexico & Imperial Valley hoops coach to step away

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley and Imperial baseball programs had the chance of a lifetime on Friday night, with the opportunity to play under the bright lights of Petco Park in San Diego.

In the end, it was Ozyel Villanueva pitching a gem on the mound en route to a 3-1 Wildcats win to keep separating themselves atop the Imperial Valley League standings.

Back in Imperial County, the Southwest Eagles were able to keep pace with Brawley in the league behind a complete game from Chance Bermudez on the hill. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and never looked back. They now slide above Calexico in second, just one game behind Brawley with four games to go.

Meanwhile, in playoff softball on the Arizona side of state lines, the Antelope Rams softball squad saw their season come to an end in the first round of the 1A playoffs. The 15-win season not enough for the Lady Rams to get past San Manuel on the road, losing 10-6.

And as the spring sports start to come to a crashing close in the next few weeks, Holtville girls basketball coach Murray Anderson making some noise for the upcoming winter season. After nine years at the helm, Anderson has decided to step away from the game to focus on his daughter Orian's journey on the court at Imperial Valley College and beyond for the next few years.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

Brawley - 3 Imperial - 1

Southwest - 6 Calexico - 1

Palo Verde - 6 Holtville - 19

SOFTBALL

Central - 5 Holtville - 13

Southwest - 2 Palo Verde - 4

Antelope - 6 San Manuel - 10