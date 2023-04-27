NBC 11 Sports: Sellers, Beltran each sign LOI’s, AWC baseball and softball pull off sweep of Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was a special afternoon for two female athletes in Yuma on Thursday, each committing to play their sport at the next level.

Yuma Catholic basketball star, Reese Sellers, signed with University of Northwestern and Kofa's standout goalie, Marlin Beltran, signed with Southeastern Community college to play soccer.

Meanwhile, there was some action from the baseball and softball diamond at Arizona Western College. Both teams hosted Phoenix in ACCAC doubleheaders. In the end, both Matadors teams came away with clean sweeps.

In four tight games, the Matador squads won each of them by just one run - the baseball team pulling out comeback walk-off winners in both. The wins for baseball also clinched them a spot in the Region I playoffs - with a trip to Central Arizona set up for next week.