NBC 11 Sports: Three local teams fall to walk-offs to end their season, Holtville outlasts Brawley in pitcher’s duel

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Heartbreak was the word of the day for several local teams who saw their seasons come to an end in the final moments.

San Luis baseball, along with Gila Ridge and Kofa softball each fell at the hands of walk-off losses in their state play-in games on Wednesday afternoon. Cibola softball also coming up just short after scoring just one run on the road.

While it wasn't season-ending heartbreak, it carried over into the Imperial Valley for the Brawley Lady Wildcats, as well - falling 2-0 to Holtville in a big Imperial Valley League matchup.

The game would remain scoreless through five innings before a costly error and a blooper from Katelyn Havens brought in two runs for the Lady Vikings in the top of the 6th.

Kalli Strahm would close it out in the 7th, completing a one-hit shutout to send the Vikings home (4-0) in IVL play.

Meanwhile, Gila Ridge's Clemente Delgado signed his Letter of Intent to continue his wrestling career at Graceland University in Iowa after leaving a giant mark on the mat in Yuma.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

San Luis - 4 Red Mountain - 5

SOFTBALL

Cibola - 1 Xavier Prep - 5

Gila Ridge - 5 Sunnyslope - 6

Kofa - 2 Verrado - 3