NBC 11 Sports: State playoff spots set for Yuma teams, Imperial Valley play on the diamond picks up

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The AIA officially made the final rankings for baseball and softball on Tuesday, leaving seven teams still standing from the Yuma area.

Four teams will travel on the road in state play-in games on Wednesday, while both Yuma Catholic baseball and softball await their opponent in the 3A state tournament starting next week. Also the Antelope Lady Rams await their final ranking before the first round of 1A begins Friday.

The only state tournament action to kick off was tennis where the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks were the only local team to reach that mark, but their season came to an end in a 5-2 loss to Horizon on the road.

The Lady Hawks finished the year matching their most wins in a season (13) in program history.

Meanwhile, Imperial Valley League and Desert League play picked back up on Tuesday - marking the beginning of another week in the final stretch towards a league title.

Imperial girls softball remained unbeaten in Desert League play with a win over Palo Verde, while the Calexico Lady Bulldogs kept pace in the IVL with a 13-3 win over Central on the softball diamond.

Plus, Holtville baseball remains perfect in league play, sitting in good position to win the title while Brawley holds on to one game lead in IVL with win over Imperial.

SCORES:

BASEBALL:

Brawley - 8 Imperial - 2

Calexico - 0 Southwest - 2

Calipatria - 2 Central - 21

Holtville - 14 Palo Verde - 1

SOFTBALL:

Calexico - 13 Central - 3

Palo Verde - 0 Imperial - 15

Calipatria - 0 Southwest - 15

Holtville @ Brawley - Rescheduled for Wednesday, April 26 (6:30 pm)