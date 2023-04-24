NBC 11 Sports: Local teams lock their spot in state playoffs on final day of regular season, Brewer named Athletic Director of the Year

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The spring sports season in the AIA came to a close on Monday as several local teams locked in their spot to at least the state play-in round.

For San Luis baseball, the Sidewinders finished off the sweep in the 6A Desert Southwest Region with a 5-3 win over Cibola. They entered the day ranked No. 18 in 6A and will wait to get final ranking to see where they will play Wednesday.

Cibola Lady Raiders softball also ended the season on a high note with a big win at San Luis after entering the day ranked No. 17. A jump up to No. 16 would secure the Raiders a home play-in game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional day at Kofa High School as four Lady Kings took Caballeros field for the final time - doing it in dominant fashion. Stephany Montoya led the way with two home runs - a three-run shot in the first and a two-run homer in the third to open the lead where they never looked back.

A 14-2 win over Youngker sealed the first state play-in appearance for Kofa since 2016, as they also await their final seeding after entering as No. 21 on Monday.

"I believe in every single one of our girls. They have potential like they show out, they all have a part and they play their part," said Montoya after her two home run day. "Once we put it together, we're unstoppable."

Montoya singing to the tune of her first-year head coach Courtnie Ploesch.

"They're ready, they're 100% in, they're 100% committed and dedicated. The hard work pays off and it shows," said Ploesch. "They want to do something. They want to put Kofa on the map and I think the program's already changed so much by just this one year, so we're only going to go up from here."

On the baseball side, a bittersweet note for the Kings who with a win claimed the 5A Central Valley Region title - but with most likely no state play-in game to go along with it. Despite finishing 11-1 in Region, the Kings entered Monday on the outside looking in at No. 28.

Yuma Catholic baseball finished off their regular season with an easy win at Kingman 12-0. The No. 5 ranked Rocks in 3A will get at least one home game which will fall on Tuesday, May 2.

All final rankings are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the night or by Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a live bracket show on the NFHS Network that will air Thursday at 11 am following the conclusion of the play-in games to set the final bracket for each conference.