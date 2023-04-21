NBC 11 Sports: Holtville downs Calexico, San Luis baseball wins Region title & Kofa delivers a walk-off winner

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a wild day from the diamond, two local teams picked up milestone wins on the season as both Holtville baseball and softball stayed perfect in league play.

Holtville had a busy night at Birger Sports Complex, starting on the softball diamond with the Lady Vikings starting the new chapter with the Calexico Bulldogs after last year's CIF title matchup.

After Kamryn Walker forced chaos on the base path and scored in two wild sequences, followed by a Kaitlyn Havens RBI single, the Vikings took a 2-0 lead after one.

They would go on to add to that lead before Calexico threatened with the bases loaded in the fifth. One run came in, but Kalli Strahm got out of the jam on a come-backer to the mound.

The Vikings tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth and then closed it out in the seventh to take down the Lady Bulldogs 6-2 to improve to (3-0) in Imperial Valley League play.

Over on the baseball field, it was a rematch of the pitching duel on the mound between Holtville's Bryce Buscaglia and Central's Nico Viesca. The Vikings struck first in the first inning on an RBI single from Raul Sierra to score Dion Johnston.

In the end, the Vikings would hang tight once more and win 3-2 to sweep Central in the three-game series and stay perfect in Desert League play.

Across state lines to Arizona, the San Luis Sidewinders took care of business from the first pitch to take home the 6A Desert Southwest Region title by dominating Cibola 21-1 in just four innings. Alejandro Vanegas got the win on the mound and went 4-4 with 5 RBIs, alongside Ernesto Ochoa who had the same state line.

Meanwhile, it was a dramatic ending for the Kofa Kings baseball squad on Friday night, hanging on until the last breath. Down to their final strike, Sebastian Villegas hit a blooper to score the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the eighth, sophomore Daniel Zazueta then delivered a walk-off base hit to win the Kings at least a share of the 5A Central Valley Region title. They will head to Youngker in the regular season finale on Monday to try and claim the full share of the title.