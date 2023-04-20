NBC 11 Sports: Crims avoid hangover from Kofa thriller and take care of business, D-Backs part ways with Bumgarner & Suns take Game 3

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As sports like to do, there is always the chance for a drop of the ball the day following a big win on the previous night.

But for the Yuma Criminals baseball squad, they were not going to let that happen after a thrilling win over rival Kofa on Wednesday night.

What they had to show for it was a nine-run 1st inning to almost seal the deal from the first pitch over Shadow Mountain.

Eight Criminals recorded a hit, including four with multi-hit games - Juan Lugo leading the way going 3-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, plus Justin Bouts going 2-3 with 4 RBIs.

On the mound, Edgar Castro tossed five shutout innings, only allowing four hits in the win with four strikeouts.

Yuma travels to Shadow Mountain in the regular season finale on Monday as they hope to potentially slip their way into the 4A play-in.

To the big leagues, the Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner for assignment on Thursday morning - parting ways after just over three years.

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal before the 2020 season - leaving Arizona to eat his remaining $34 million left on the contract.

Plus, with Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard on the bench for Game 3, the Phoenix Suns managed to hang on in Los Angeles to take the 2-1 series lead Thursday night.

(xx) led the way with (xx) points. Game 4 from Los Angeles will tip off at 12:30 pm on Saturday.