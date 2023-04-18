NBC 11 Sports: Hawks swoop in over the Kings on both diamonds, the next Kofa King soccer star signs his LOI & Cats down Eagles in IVL play

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With the season on the line, the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Kofa and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day the Hawks baseball team took the air out of the balloon of a hot Kofa squad behind a complete game shutout from Caleb Rosado. Rosada struck out nine and also contributed two hits and two RBIs at the plate, alongside Luke Foppe who added three hits.

In more 6A baseball, San Luis continued their hot streak, beating Cibola and coming one game away from clinching the Region title and inching closer to securing a state playoff berth.

Staying in Yuma, Kofa's Evan LaRue signed his Letter of Intent to play soccer at Gillette University - becoming the sixth King this offseason to commit to the collegiate level.

To more baseball and softball in the Imperial Valley, it was a good night for Brawley on the diamond. The Wildcats bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Southwest just over two weeks ago, and came back Tuesday with a 2-1 win of their own. In softball, the Lady Wildcats took out the defending CIF champion Calexico Bulldogs 9-1 to make league play heat up for the final weeks.

SCORES

BASEBALL:

San Luis - 9 Cibola - 1

Kofa - 0 Gila Ridge - 7

Calexico - 8 Imperial - 0

Brawley - 2 Southwest - 1

Calipatria - 0 Palo Verde - 12

SOFTBALL:

Cibola - 17 San Luis - 2

Gila Ridge - 5 Kofa - 3

Antelope - 27 San Pasqual - 4

Holtville - 9 Central - 0

Calexico - 1 Brawley - 9

Imperial - wins by forfeit over Calipatria