NBC 11 Sports: Cibola, Gila Ridge stand at the top of track and field district title meet, Yuma Catholic baseball and softball keep raking

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Many stars shined through in individual events at Cibola High School on Monday afternoon, leading to the track and field district title to land with a boys and girls champion.

For the next year, bragging rights are now in order at Cibola and Gila Ridge - the Raiders taking the crown on the girls side and the Hawks bringing home the city championships on the boys side.

Plus, the third ranked team in 3A, Yuma Catholic baseball cruised to another double-digit win to stay perfect in region play with the season nearing to a close and shifting to playoff baseball.

The same goes for the Lady Rocks on the softball diamond, who's 18-3 win in five innings kept them on pace to be a top ranked 3A team at No. 5.

Meanwhile, Kofa Lady Kings tennis ended the season with a win to finish 8-6 on the year while Gila Ridge girls tennis also won on the road at Queen Creek to finish 13-1 overall - tying the program's best ever record.

The Lady Hawks now await which seed they will receive for state tournament play.