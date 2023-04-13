NBC 11 Sports: The postseason push stays alive for several teams, highlighted by Rader’s perfect game for the Lady Hawks

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With just over a week left before the AIA welcomes in the state playoffs, several teams are making a push to get themselves in and make a run.

For the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks softball squad, they entered Thursday ranked just one spot out of the top 24 teams in 6A - in need of a couple big wins to end the season.

That's where one of the biggest pitching performances they could ask for showed up in Klarissa Rader - who tossed a perfect game en route to a 3-0 win over San Luis.

Now the Hawks set themselves up for a showdown with Kofa and the season finale at Shadow Ridge next Wednesday.

On the baseball side of this matchup, the San Luis Sidewinders completed the season sweep of Gila Ridge - strengthening their case for a decent rank in the 6A playoffs.

Ernesto Ochoa led the way offensively, going 4-4 with 3 RBI as the Sidewinders pulled away after the third inning. Alejandro Vanegas picked up the win, going six strong innings.

In girls tennis, the Lady Hawks took down San Luis 6-3 to bounce back from their first loss of the season at Basha on Wednesday. The loss dropped their ranking from No. 5 all the way down to No. 12 in Division I, but now have one more crack at a good team in Queen Creek next week to try and gain a few spots for tournament seeding.

In a pair of cross town battles between Cibola and Kofa, it was Kofa baseball coming out on top in a pitcher's duel - winning 1-0 behind a combined effort on the mound from Angel Fragozo and David Salas.

On the softball side, Cibola came out on top 10-6 - giving them a big win before their tough matchup with Perry on Friday, while also ending Kofa's eight-game win streak.

Antelope Lady Rams softball also kept the train moving with a 21-11 win over Salome - setting themselves up for their biggest game of the year so far in a trip to Anthem Prep, who sits one spot ahead of them in the 1A rankings.

Jimena Arana, Isela Marquez and Kylee Richmond combined for 14 RBIs at the plate in the win.