NBC 11 Sports: A winning day for the Kings as baseball and softball slide to the top of their region, tennis squads sneak past San Luis

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In one of the hottest days of 2023 so far, Kofa came out of the day scorching hot on the diamond and on the courts.

With the season winding down, Kofa baseball found themselves tied with Buckeye atop the Central Valley Region standings on Wednesday - who they lost to in late March.

The bats came out for the Kings in a doubleheader with Washington on Wednesday, winning both games by run-rule in shortened innings.

The 13-3 and 11-0 wins leaving the Kings at the top of the Region at (8-1) with the rematch at Buckeye coming up on Saturday.

It was a similar situation for the Lady Kings a few hundred feet away at Caballeros field, taking on Washington in a doubleheader. Again, each ending early in shortened innings.

The Kings poured it on in both to win 17-0 and 23-5 en route to sliding past Buckeye at the top of the Central Valley with less than two weeks to go.

On the tennis court - although No. 1 singles Diego Ambriz fell in a tough battle to San Luis' Derick Aguirre, the Kings won as a team 7-2. Aguirre remains unbeaten on the season and will most likely be in the state tournament.

Over in San Luis on the girls side, Carolina De Soto and Natalia Skladanowska were the standouts, clinching a tight 5-4 win on the road.

Meanwhile, in 6A baseball the San Luis Sidewinders continued their impressive season as the No. 19 team in the conference by putting up six run in the first two innings to beat Gila Ridge. The Hawks battled back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the first but another big inning by the Sidewinders and missed opportunities late for Gila Ridge sealed it.