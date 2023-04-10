NBC 11 Sports: Lady Kings win sixth straight on the diamond, Phoenix Suns honor longtime broadcaster in final season

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Kofa Kings softball squad made another big step towards a state playoff run with a big Region win over Copper Canyon.

The Lady Kings laid down another 14 runs in a five-inning shortened game after a six-run fourth inning. The Kings now sit tied atop the Central Valley Region with Buckeye.

Plus, the NBA postseason has arrived and the Phoenix Suns honored their longtime broadcaster, Al McCoy who is in his 51st season behind the mic.

His time could extend a little bit longer if the Suns can make another deep run, which begins against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arizona Wildcat Jade Loville became the 11th player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday night - going in the third round to the Seattle Storm.