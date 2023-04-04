Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: Cibola takes rubber match over Gila Ridge, Strahm’s one-hit shutout leads Holtville to win in IVL opener

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The chase for the 6A Desert Southwest Region title took its next step Tuesday afternoon in the rubber match between Cibola and Gila Ridge baseball.

After the Hawks evened the series on Monday, the third and final matchup between the two cross town foes took the field at Gila Ridge.

In a pitcher's duel tied at 1, the Raiders would eventually break through in the sixth inning following a lead off hit-by-pitch that led to a two RBI triple from Erik Garcia.

Sebastian Orozco Araiza would then close the door in the sixth and seventh innings to hold down a 3-1 win - and hold the advantage in the region with just the San Luis Sidewinders in the way.

Across state lines to Holtville, the Lady Vikings hosted the Brawley Wildcats in the lone game of the night from the Imperial Valley - also kicking off league play for both sides.

It was all Kalli Strahm's night - striking out nine batters, en route to a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit. She also did her part at the plate, clearing the bases with a 3 RBI triple to cap off a five-run fourth inning, following an RBI single from Kamryn Walker.

Last year's Imperial Valley League champs now start 1-0 in league play after the 6-0 win.

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

