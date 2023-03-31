Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:19 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Washington signs LOI in emotional fashion, Burgueno shuts down the Hawks in Sidewinders win

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a couple stellar years reeling in catches and making plays in the secondary for the Brawley Wildcats, Mehkye Washington's dream of continuing his football journey came true.

In front of a packed gymnasium, Washington signed his Letter of Intent - greeted by a wonderful support system, and some tears of his own.

Crossing state lines to Arizona on the diamond - the San Luis Sidewinders shutout the Gila Ridge Hawks 6-0 behind six scoreless innings from Jared Burgueno on the mound.

On the softball side of the same matchup, it went in reverse - the Lady Hawks taking care of business behind an eight run inning to win 11-0.

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

