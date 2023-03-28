NBC 11 Sports: Lady Bulldogs pull away late to beat Southwest on the diamond, AWC baseball extends win streak to six

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a CIF title last year, Calexico Bulldogs softball moved into the Imperial Valley League for 2023 - looking to follow up their title run.

After traveling around in non-league games through the first part of the season, they found themselves back at home in an Imperial Valley clash with Southwest on Tuesday night.

In a back and forth affair, the Bulldogs pulled away after a three-run 5th inning before being closed out in a complete game performance in the circle by Victoria Vallejo.

Calexico softball head coach Jennifer Lopez following 5-2 win over Southwest.

Meanwhile, Arizona Western College baseball improved their win streak to six games after a sweep of Mesa at Walt Kammann Field - capped off by a walk-off single by Noah Roberts.

Plus, Gila Ridge girls tennis stayed perfect on the season after dominating Maricopa 9-0.