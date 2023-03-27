Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: More shining stars in boys hoops Region awards, top plays of the week & more

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The boys basketball season came with many great players and coaches that were recognized by the AIA following the winter season.

Atop the list included Cibola and Yuma Catholic seeing Region Coach & Player of the Year award duos get recognition.

Plus, a look at the best plays caught on camera last week.

Yuma Criminals baseball gets shutout at home to same team they beat on Friday.

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

