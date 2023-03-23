NBC 11 Sports: Yuma Heat swimming their way to the big pool, Gila Ridge baseball gets back in win column & Lady Shamrocks keep cruising

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a historic season for the club, the Yuma Heat swim team took an unprecedented leap from just two sectional qualifiers last year to nine in 2023.

In a fashionable qualifying round, the club now has made history by sending the most swimmers to sectionals at one time in its existence - with a trip to Austin, Texas.

There they will be joined by first-year coach Myriah VanBuskirk - who's value has shown through in helping these athletes succeed, crushing their preseason goal of sending at least five athletes to Austin.

The team relay races begin Thursday where 10 Heat swimmers will take the pool, followed by the nine individuals who qualified to compete in various events throughout the weekend.

Athletes who qualified/attending:

Payton Doak - Cibola

Miah Duarte Olivas - Cibola

Ethan Jantzi - Cibola

Gavin Logan - Cibola

Analiese Hancock - Gila Ridge

Brayden Cox - Gila Ridge

Lincoln Rickleff - Gila Ridge (relays only)

Raegyn Doak - Gowan Science Academy (8th grade)

Ella Hauck - Gowan Science Academy (7th grade)

Ryan Webb - Yuma Lutheran (8th grade)

In other sports, the Gila Ridge Hawks bats came alive in an 11-1 win over Carl Hayden to respond from a loss to Cibola last week. Plus, the Yuma Catholic Lady Shamrocks softball squad remained perfect on the year in a crushing win over Kingman.

The Kofa Lady Kings also bounced back from a loss to Buckeye earlier in the week, winning 8-3 for their first Region win of the season and fifth overall.