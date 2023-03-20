NBC 11 Sports: Kofa’s Esquivel signs commitment to NJCAA soccer, Cibola takes out Gila Ridge again on softball diamond

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After four years of dedication on the soccer pitch for Kofa, Melissa Esquivel was celebrated Monday for taking the next step in her soccer career.

The senior signed her Letter of Intent to play for Cochise Community College next fall, following the steps of one of her former teammates and former head coach who ended up in Douglas.

Meanwhile, in their second meeting of the year, the Cibola Lady Raiders took down the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks on the diamond for the second straight time. The two teams will play one more time on Wednesday.

Another team off to a hot start is the Antelope Lady Rams - sweeping Parker on the road in a double-header to go 4-1 so far. Yareli Manriquez got the win on the mound and got help from herself at the plate, going 2-4. Jocelyn Guillen went 3-4 with RBI and Jimena Arana went 2-4 with a home run.

Game two's win went to Marissa Carrillo in the circle. Isela Marquez went 2-4 with and RBI and Karyme Arana went 2-3 with 2 RBI.

In baseball, the Kofa Kings could not overcome Buckeye's four run third inning, falling 5-2. The San Luis Sidewinders win easily 10-0 behind five shutout innings from Juan Pablo Chavez and 2-3 days at the plate from Cesar Chavira, Jesus Buzani and Zaid Cardenas.