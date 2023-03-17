NBC 11 Sports: A Raider sweep as Cibola takes both cross town meetings on the diamond over Gila Ridge

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We are now getting deeper into the spring sports season, and the deeper we get, the more head-to-head local matchups in store.

Friday, it was a taste of a couple 6A Desert Southwest region meetings between Cibola and Gila Ridge.

On the baseball diamond, the Raiders would get past the Hawks 7-0 on a solid performance on the mound from Rodrigo Orozco Araiza.

It was a pitcher's dual between him and Ethen Schmidgall before the Raiders cracked the scoreboard in the top of the 4th inning with a bases clearing double from Mason Doherty.

To the softball diamond, Cibola held on to a 2-0 lead into the 6th inning before tacking on an insurance run to make it 3-0. After a Lillyana Price 2 RBI double to make it interesting, Stephanie Cortazar got the last two outs to secure a 3-2 win for the Lady Raiders.

In more baseball, the San Luis Sidewinders beat Kofa 8-2, while the Lady Kings took care of the Lady Sidewinders 6-1 in softball.