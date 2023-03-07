NBC 11 Sports: Warming temperatures calls for spring sports moving into full swing

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the sun begins to shine hotter moving into the month of March, a new sports season takes center stage from the diamond to the tennis courts and track.

At the NJCAA level, conference play has already made it through several weeks. Tuesday, Arizona Western baseball and softball both hosted home double-headers.

While baseball came out with two wins, softball took a tough dose of two losses to fall even in conference play.

On the high school level, it was a lighter day on the diamond with both San Luis baseball and softball taking the field, along with Gila Ridge softball on the road.

Tennis also stepped in across Yuma with both boys and girls tennis taking the courts. Gila Ridge and Kofa splitting and Cibola taking down Yuma on both sides.

Kofa boys were led by Led by Edgar Rodriguez and Hardy Corpus who won both singles and doubles matches. Jorge Mata bringing home the other singles win.

For the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks, it was a clean sweep with Lilly Moreland, Sarah Emmons, Faith Voorhis, Kaylee Hutchins, Nicole Rei Jimenez and Rachel Garner all contributing to singles and doubles wins.

A quick shift back inside the basketball court - the Arizona Western Lady Matadors came up short on the road at Cochise in the Region I semifinals. A late run not enough as their season ends in a 54-48 loss.

FINAL SCORES:

BASEBALL

Tolleson - 5 San Luis - 3

SOFTBALL

Gila Ridge - 3 Pinnacle - 14

San Luis - 0 Tolleson - 7

BOYS TENNIS

Kofa - 5 Gila Ridge - 4

Cibola - 6 Yuma - 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Gila Ridge - 9 Kofa - 0

Yumas - 1 Cibola - 8