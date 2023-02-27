NBC 11 Sports: Central football honors players moving on, Imperial hoops prepares for state tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While spring sports pick up as the calendar moves in on March, there is still some time for basketball with local teams making their mark on state tournament.

Both Imperial hoops teams are headed on the road to the Los Angeles area in the southern bracket. The Lady Tigers earned the No. 12 seed in Division II and the boys received the No. 9 seed in Division V.

Meanwhile, the CIF Division IV champions, Palo Verde Yellow Jackets girls team will host their first round game Tuesday as the No. 4 seed in Division V.

Football making some more waves, as well. Central Union High School honored five student-athletes - all committing to the next level on the football field, going to five different states.

FINAL SCORES:

BASEBALL

Perry - 8 Gila Ridge - 5

Cibola - 1 Desert Ridge - 2

Alhambra - 6 San Luis - 6

SOFTBALL

San Luis - 12 Alhambra - 5

Desert Ridge - 8 Cibola - 7

Gila Ridge - 0 Perry - 8

Mountainside - 0 Antelope - 18