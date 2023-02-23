NBC 11 Sports: Three more local teams join the CIF title party with thrilling wins in semifinals

Imperial boys hoops survives, Palo Verde uses double-overtime to set up meeting with Central

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As if Tuesday night wasn't a good enough representation of the Imperial Valley schools, Wednesday doubled that and made it a title party.

After three teams punched their ticket to their respective CIF championship games on Thursday and Friday nights, three more paved their way to the roads of the San Diego area, as well.

After a thrilling two-point win for the Imperial Lady Tigers hoops team on Tuesday, it was the boys turn on the very same gym floor with the same stakes.

In a rowdy environment, the Tigers held onto an early lead that they gathered in the first half and survived a one-point victory to reach Friday night.

Across the way in El Centro, the Lady Spartans hoops team had a chance to advance to Friday night and meet the top-seeded Palo Verde Yellow Jackets - and they cashed in.

The Spartans took a one-point lead into half and turned it into an 11 point win on their home floor.

Up north in Blythe, it would take two overtimes to settle Palo Verde's meeting with University City. After the dust settled, the top seed in Division IV came out on top - setting up a local head-to-head matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Spartans on Friday with the title on the line.

Unfortunately, for the Brawley Wildcats boys soccer squad, their great run came to an end at the hands of Morse in overtime.

FINAL SCORES

CIF

DIVISION IV BOYS BASKETBALL

#3 Imperial - 67 #7 Kearney - 66

Tigers will play #8 San Pasqual in CIF Final - Friday, 5 pm @ Otay Ranch HS

DIVISION IV GIRLS BASKETBALL

#1 Palo Verde - 71 #4 University City - 65 (2 OT)

#2 Central - 44 #6 Patrick Henry - 33

Palo Verde vs Central in CIF Final - Friday, 7:30 pm @ Otay Ranch HS

DIVISION IV BOYS SOCCER

#3 Brawley - 2 #2 Morse - 3 (OT)