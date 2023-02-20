News 11 Sports: Paradise Lost

Yuma Catholic falls to Show Low in AIA state Class 3A Quarterfinals 46-39

PRESCOTT, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The #3 seeded Yuma Catholic girls basketball team looked to enter the program record books by advancing to the state semi-finals. Standing in the Shamrocks way, the #6 seed Show Low. The Shamrocks entered the contest as the highest remaining seed in class 3A with top seed being bounced by 16 seeded Snowflake on February 17th and #2 seed Monument Valley falling to #10 Chinle moments before the Shamrocks tip off.

The quarterfinal round was as far as Yuma Catholic had ever advanced under head coach Bobby McGalliard in 15 seasons. At the end of the night, the would be as far as the Shamrocks would ever get under McGalliard. This was McGalliard's last game roaming the sidelines for Yuma Catholic. The Shamrocks held the lead with over 2:00 minutes to play but couldn't hang on. Instead, Yuma Catholic went ice cold after senior Rian Martinez fouled out. In a season where a title was there for the taking, an impressive 16-2 season with strong senior leadership was lost. Yuma Catholic came up short 46-39.