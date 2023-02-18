Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: Kofa stuns second top seed to advance, Imperial girls hoops qualifies for state & more teams advance to next week

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As each day passes, more and more high schools teams and careers are sent packing while others continue to advance towards a state title.

On Saturday, several more local teams across the desert southwest continued their run - headlined by Imperial girls basketball and Kofa boys soccer.

The Kings once again shocked 5A with a road win over No. 4 Campo Verde, launching them to a meeting with top seed Ironwood on Tuesday.

The Imperial Lady Tigers hoops team also advanced, reaching the CIF Division I semifinals and qualifying for the California state tournament all in one day.

Plus, the No. 2 boys soccer team in the AIA 6A tournament, San Luis got by 2-0 with two goals from defender Erick Quirarte to advance to the semifinals Tuesday.

And Yuma Catholic boys basketball cruises to big win, securing a spot in Prescott on Tuesday for the 3A Quarterfinals.

In girls hoops, the Central Lady Spartans snuck past the Calipatria Hornets in a local Division IV battle, while the top seed in Division IV girls hoops, Palo Verde, also advanced to the semis - leaving open the potential title game between two local squads.

This cutting the Division IV girls hoops in half after No. 3 Vincent Memorial fell to Patrick Henry.

Lastly, in CIF boys soccer, no. 2 Palo Verde moves on to the Division V semifinals, while No. 3 Brawley also advances to the semis next week.

