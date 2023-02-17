NBC 11 Sports: Local studs commit to Spirit
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Ottawa University Spirit football team received two commitments from three year starters in Yuma and El Centro. Earlier this month, Central's Brennen Havens committed to the program by signing his college letter of intent. Then, this past Wednesday, Gila Ridge's Abram Alonzo also committed to the NAIA school in Surprise, Arizona.