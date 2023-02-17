Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 12:07 AM

NBC 11 Sports: Local studs commit to Spirit

Central's Brennen Havens and Gila Ridge's Abram Alonzo both commit to play college football for Ottawa University

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Ottawa University Spirit football team received two commitments from three year starters in Yuma and El Centro. Earlier this month, Central's Brennen Havens committed to the program by signing his college letter of intent. Then, this past Wednesday, Gila Ridge's Abram Alonzo also committed to the NAIA school in Surprise, Arizona.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content