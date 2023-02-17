NBC 11 Sports: Imperial ends night as only IV boys hoops team left standing, Lady Shamrocks and Lady Eagles round out local winners

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As we close another week in February, the days inch closer to championship weekend. Friday night, several local teams got a game closer to a title.

The lone team playing in the AIA state playoffs Friday landed on the basketball court at Yuma Catholic - where the girls hoops team handled business in a tight game to reach the Quarterfinals of the 3A tournament.

In southern California, the Southwest girls soccer squad earned themselves another home game next week, along with the Imperial boys basketball team - taking out St. Joseph's and being the only local Division IV team to move on.

FINAL SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIF DIVISION IV

#8 San Pasqual - 56 #1 Vincent Memorial - 52

#6 St. Joseph's Academy - 54 #3 Imperial - 62

Imperial will host #7 Kearney on Wednesday 2/22 at 7 pm in semi-final round

#15 Brawley - 46 #7 Kearney - 67

CIF DIVISION V

#10 Calipatria - 57 #2 Valley Center - 64

GIRLS SOCCER

CIF DIVISION IV

#7 Calexico - 1 #2 Montgomery - 1 (Montgomery wins 5-4 in Penalty Kicks)

CIF DIVISION V

#7 Liberty Charter - 0 #2 Southwest - 2

Southwest will host #3 O'Farrell Charter on Tuesday 2/21 at 5 pm in semi-final round

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

#14 Page - 40 #3 Yuma Catholic - 46