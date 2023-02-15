NBC 11 Sports: CIF and AIA playoffs heat up as many local teams move on, others see season come to an end
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We have reached the time in the year where winter season games become do or die with high school careers hanging in the balance.
Wednesday featured a plethora of CIF playoff games on both the soccer pitch and basketball court - after many games were postponed from Tuesday's wind storm.
Plus, two Yuma schools in the AIA traveled in 6A girls soccer and basketball - both of their season's coming to a close.
In CIF, several teams secured their spot in the next round - including all four teams from Division Four girls hoops advancing, leaving four of the eight teams left all representing the desert southwest.
Meanwhile, a couple of upsets, as well. #15 Brawley boys hoops stunning #2 Clairemont on the road in Division Four and #10 Calipatria with the road win in Division Five to move on.
AIA GIRLS SOCCER
#3 Perry - 8 #14 Gila Ridge - 0
AIA GIRLS BASKETBALL
#4 Mesa - 39 #13 Cibola - 37
CIF BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 3
#5 West Hills - 70 #12 Central - 53
Division 4
#1 Vincent Memorial - 67 #16 Sweetwater - 38
#3 Imperial - 80 #14 Southwest (SD) - 38
#15 Brawley - 55 #2 Clairemont - 40
#11 Palo Verde - 52 #6 St. Joseph's Academy - 65
Division 5
#10 Calipatria - 64 #7 High Tech Chula Vista - 48
CIF GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1
#9 Holtville - 33 #8 San Marcos - 59
Division 3
#6 Calexico - 48 #11 West Hills - 28
#15 Brawley - 31 #2 Granite Hills - 50
Division 4
#1 Palo Verde - 56 #16 Orange Glen - 23
#2 Central - 62 #15 Hilltop - 32
#3 Vincent Memorial - 57 #14 Escondido - 33
#7 Calipatria - 52 #10 Santa Fe Christian - 50
CIF BOYS SOCCER
Division 1
#8 Calexico - 4 #9 University City - 4. (CALEXICO WINS 4-2 in PENALTY KICKS)
Division 4
#12 Imperial - 3 #5 Pacific Ridge - 5
Division 5
#5 Vincent Memorial - 1 #12 HTH Mesa - 2