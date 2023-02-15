NBC 11 Sports: CIF and AIA playoffs heat up as many local teams move on, others see season come to an end

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We have reached the time in the year where winter season games become do or die with high school careers hanging in the balance.

Wednesday featured a plethora of CIF playoff games on both the soccer pitch and basketball court - after many games were postponed from Tuesday's wind storm.

Plus, two Yuma schools in the AIA traveled in 6A girls soccer and basketball - both of their season's coming to a close.

In CIF, several teams secured their spot in the next round - including all four teams from Division Four girls hoops advancing, leaving four of the eight teams left all representing the desert southwest.

Meanwhile, a couple of upsets, as well. #15 Brawley boys hoops stunning #2 Clairemont on the road in Division Four and #10 Calipatria with the road win in Division Five to move on.

AIA GIRLS SOCCER

#3 Perry - 8 #14 Gila Ridge - 0

AIA GIRLS BASKETBALL

#4 Mesa - 39 #13 Cibola - 37

CIF BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 3

#5 West Hills - 70 #12 Central - 53

Division 4

#1 Vincent Memorial - 67 #16 Sweetwater - 38

#3 Imperial - 80 #14 Southwest (SD) - 38

#15 Brawley - 55 #2 Clairemont - 40

#11 Palo Verde - 52 #6 St. Joseph's Academy - 65

Division 5

#10 Calipatria - 64 #7 High Tech Chula Vista - 48

CIF GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1

#9 Holtville - 33 #8 San Marcos - 59

Division 3

#6 Calexico - 48 #11 West Hills - 28

#15 Brawley - 31 #2 Granite Hills - 50

Division 4

#1 Palo Verde - 56 #16 Orange Glen - 23

#2 Central - 62 #15 Hilltop - 32

#3 Vincent Memorial - 57 #14 Escondido - 33

#7 Calipatria - 52 #10 Santa Fe Christian - 50

CIF BOYS SOCCER

Division 1

#8 Calexico - 4 #9 University City - 4. (CALEXICO WINS 4-2 in PENALTY KICKS)

Division 4

#12 Imperial - 3 #5 Pacific Ridge - 5

Division 5

#5 Vincent Memorial - 1 #12 HTH Mesa - 2