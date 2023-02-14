NBC 11 Sports: Sidewinders roll in first round, Kofa survives in penalty kicks thriller to extend season & more playoff results

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a wild day in the desert southwest that halted many playoff games due to severe wind alerts, some teams were still able to battle through the conditions and extend their seasons.

In all, San Luis and Kofa boys soccer each advanced to the second round - along with Calexico girls soccer moving on.

On the other side of it, Cibola boys soccer and Palo Verde girls soccer had their seasons comes to a close.

The severe winds caused a rift for schools going from the Imperial Valley to San Diego, and vice versa, postponing several games in the CIF playoffs.

Many of those games will be rescheduled for Wednesday, causing another wild night with all sports fighting for their season.