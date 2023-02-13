Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sports: Kofa softball standout signs commitment to Pima, recap of classic Super Bowl finish

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Just ahead of her senior season, Kofa' Stephany Montoya signed her Letter of Intent to Pima Community College Monday afternoon.

Montoya now marks the next local student-athlete to continue her athletic journey, playing softball in the NJCAA.

Plus, second half highlights and postgame reaction from Super Bowl LVII - where the Kansas City Chiefs lifted their second Lombari Trophy in four seasons.

