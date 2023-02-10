NBC 11 Sports: Cibola boys season comes to an end with play-in loss, two local girls hoopers eclipse 1,000 point mark

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After drawing the No. 21 seed in 6A boys basketball, the Cibola Raiders received a home game Friday night for a chance to secure a spot in the state tournament.

After clawing themselves out of a couple holes in both the first half and beginning of the second half, Red Mountain pulled away in the fourth, pushing their lead to as many as 11 and the clock would run out on the Raiders season.

With nine of the 13 6A teams losing in the Open Division play-in, that will ultimately bounce the Raiders from any chance of sneaking in.

In other basketball news on the girls side, Cibola's Sierra Bomhower and Yuma Catholic's Reese Sellers each eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark this week. Sellers broke it in Wednesday's win at ALA West Foothills and Bomhower broke the feat in Cibola's play-in win on Thursday night.

Each of them giving credit to their coaches and teammates when News 11 caught up with them on Friday.