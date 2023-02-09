Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:13 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Big night for Cibola Raiders

The Cibola Raiders boys soccer and girls basketball teams win at home to open state playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Nathaniel Claudio scored the game winning goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to lift the Cibola Raiders past Gilbert in the AIA boys 6A play in playoff 2-1.

The Kofa Kings season came to an end of the road at South Mountain 2-1.

In girls basketball, Sierra Bomhower scored 18 points including her 1,000th of her career as the Cibola Lady Raiders bounced by Queen Creek 59-21.

Gila Ridge fell on the road to Highland 61-42 to end the Hawks season.

In girls soccer, Gila Ridge snuck by Marana 4-1 in penalty kicks to advance in the state playoffs.

Cole Johnson previews SBLVII from downtown Phoenix

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

