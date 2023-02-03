NBC 11 Sports: Shamrock hoops celebrate Senior Night with wins in style, Nicewander’s six goals leads Kofa to Region title and state playoff bid

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the winter sports regular season winds down, it turns into the last time some athletes will step onto their home court or field.

Some though, have earned the right to get a potential home game in the postseason - such as both Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball teams.

While Friday night was a celebration of several seniors, it was also a night to recharge and keep momentum rolling into the 3A state playoffs.

The Lady Shamrocks took care of business over Kingman with a 30 point win to remain perfect on their home floor on the year. Reese Sellers, Rian Martinez and Amanda Wiley combined for 51 of the Rocks 62 points.

The energy stayed the same for the boys game to follow, with a good show from the student section's "ESPN" themed night.

The Shamrocks started out shaky and even trailed for much of the first quarter, but finished the half on a 14-6 run and rolled in the second half for a 54-34 win to also stay perfect at home.

Both teams have two road games left before the state tournament begins in which they are each slated to have a first-round home game.

A throw of the rock over the street to Kofa, the Kings boys soccer squad also had senior night - and they made the most of it. Actually even cutting the game short due to a mercy rule at 8-0.

The Kings scored on a Jovanni Villegas put back just 15 seconds into the game and never looked back. More impressively, Tiernan Nicewander added to his total by knocking in six goals on the night. With those six, Nicewander still holds onto the lead for goals and points in all of 5A and 6A. He also has tied Donal Landrum for the most goals in school history (34).

Back on the court, the Cibola Raiders boys and girls basketball teams continue setting themselves up for a potential postseason run with wins against Kofa.

The Lady Raiders just outside of the Open Division rankings are locked in to be one of the top seeds in 6A play-in bracket, which would come with a home game. The boys squad is set up the same, just a few spots lower, but would right now host a play-in game next week.

And the San Pasqual Lady Warriors basketball team won a big game over Desert Heights Prep Academy 59-26 to advance in the Region Tournament. If they win Saturday, they will qualify for the 1A state tournament.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Kofa - 42 Cibola - 75

Tolleson - 69 Gila Ridge - 75

BOYS SOCCER:

Cibola - 2 Carl Hayden - 1

Brawley - 3 Holtville - 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

Kofa - 1 Youngker - 3 (OT)

Holtville - 0 Brawley - 2