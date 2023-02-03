NBC 11 Sports: Palo Verde football stars sign LOI’s, San Luis soccer completes perfect regular season & Yuma Catholic soccer hits 3A play-in round

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When a football program wins back-to-back CIF championships, there's bound to be star-driven talent within the walls that open the door to the next level.

Thursday night was a perfect representation of that in Blythe, California.

Captain offensive lineman Carlos Gomez and 2,000 yard rusher Markus Macon each signed their Letter of Intent to continue their football journey's in college - Gomez to Ottawa University and Macon to Southwest Minnesota State.

It was a very special night for them and the crowd of family, coaches and friends in attendance from the small community.

The full story will be ready to view on Friday.

But while that was going on, there was also some playoff soccer going on in Arizona.

The 3A play-in tournament began Thursday, with both Yuma Catholic boys and girls squads in action. The Lady Shamrocks entered the tournament as the second-to-last team to get in as the No. 23 seed.

Although the Rocks were slated to play No. 10 Scottsdale Prep, they received the home game because they won the 3A Southwest Region.

But in the end, they would fall 6-1 to end their season.

It was a different story for the 18th seeded boys squad, coming away with the 2-1 win on the road at Veritas Prep who was the No. 15.

With the win, the Shamrocks enter the 3A state tournament and will head to No. 3 Gilbert Christian on Tuesday.

Lastly, the San Luis Sidewinders boys soccer team completed a host of unbelievable feats on Thursday night, with a 7-0 win over Gila Ridge.

With the win, the Sidewinders finish the regular season perfect for the third straight season, giving them 39 consecutive regular season wins (not including an invitational tournament in 2021).

Not only that, but they won their 21st consecutive game against local teams, including all shutouts, outscoring those teams 33-0 this season.

The Sidewinders now await the 6A state tournament which begins on Tuesday, February 14. As of now, the Sidewinders hold the No. 2 seed and would host the first two rounds.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Washington - 43 Kofa - 49

Gila Ride - 46 Desert Ridge - 77

Cibola - 64 San Luis - 36

Imperial - 67 Vincent Memorial - 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Kofa - 27 Washington - 41

Desert Ridge - 43 Gila Ridge - 35

San Luis - 10 Cibola - 78

BOYS SOCCER:

Imperial - 2 Southwest - 0

Calipatria - 1 Vincent Memorial - 2

GIRLS SOCCER:

Gila Ridge - 5 San Luis - 1