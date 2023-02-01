NBC 11 Sports: Mega signing day for Imperial and Yuma Catholic football, Lady Tigers roar past Shamrocks & Yuma City Championship wrestling

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Football ended over two months ago, but it has not left the spotlight in the desert southwest - with a number of athlete signings to play at the next level.

Both Imperial and Yuma Catholic football held Letter of Intent signings on Wednesday - featuring a whole host of Tiger stars and two Shamrocks giving credit to the school they grew up in.

At the end of the night though, both of those schools went toe-to-toe on the basketball floor in the second meeting of the season between the Lady Tigers and Lady Shamrocks.

After 32 minutes, the night belonged to the Tigers again in a 59-31 win after a strong first quarter outburst leading to their 21st win on the year. Meanwhile, preventing Yuma Catholic from winning their 20th game.

It was also a big day on the mat - San Luis welcoming in Yuma, Gila Ridge, Kofa and Cibola for the City Championship meet.

In the end, Kofa boys would claim the District Title going unbeaten in all duals. Gila Ridge placing second after dominating the three other schools.

On the girls side, it was the Gila Ridge Hawks walking away with another title.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Shadow Mountain - 75 Yuma - 88 (five players scored in double-figures)

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Vincent Memorial - 49 Calipatria - 40

BOYS SOCCER:

Shadow Mountain - 2 Yuma - 4

GIRLS SOCCER:

Cibola - 3 Kofa - 2