NBC 11 Sports: Lady Tigers down rival Holtville again, Lady Hawks soccer wraps up Region title & Yuma Catholic hoops stays unbeaten at home

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the season quickly winds down to the finish, several local teams are clinching titles left and right before postseason play hits.

In girls hoops, the Imperial Tigers won their 20th game of the year for the ninth straight season in a win at Holtville. The Lady Vikings jumped out to a first quarter lead, but the Tigers used an 11-0 run into the half to launch them to a 41-20 win.

In boys hoops, the Yuma Catholic Shamrock boys continued their hot streak of 10 straight wins with a commanding performance over the Central Spartans in from El Centro. Braden Moore once again led the way with 20 points en route to the 80-52 win. The Rocks, still ranked No. 5 in 3A boys basketball are now (20-2) on the year.

On the soccer pitch, the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks secured the 6A Desert Southwest Region title with a 4-2 win at Cibola. Two goals from Addison Duke and one each from Millie Vega and Olivia Waterhouse led the way to the Hawks 12th win of the year - which sets them as No. 14 in 6A.

In the boys matchup at Gila Ridge, a late handball would lead to Gila Ridge's Jose Guzman penalty kick for the equalizer leading to extra time.

But in extra time, Cibola scored two to survive and hold on for a 3-2 win for their eighth win of the season.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

San Pasqual - 62 Antelope - 76

Vincent Memorial - 61 O'Farrell Charter - 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

San Pasqual - 34 Antelope - 41

Kofa - 39 Independence - 12

Calipatria - 41 Southwest - 27

Calexico - 45 Central - 44

Palo Verde - 36 Vincent Memorial - 56

BOYS SOCCER:

Yuma Catholic - 7 Heritage Academy - 0

Brawley - 1 Central - 0

Borrego Springs - 1 Palo Verde - 2

GIRLS SOCCER:

Heritage Academy - 2 Yuma Catholic - 7

Imperial - 5 Holtville - 0

Central - 7 Brawley - 1

Borrego Springs - 0 Palo Verde - 8