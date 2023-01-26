NBC 11 Sports: Kofa boys hoops dominates at home, San Pasqual Lady Warriors keep cruising towards postseason berth

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Not all teams can sneak into the postseason each year, but what they can do is sprint full speed to the finish line and end the season on a high note with their pride in hand.

That's the case for several local teams who were in action Thursday night - one of them securing a big win to help their case for a winning season.

The Kofa Kings boys basketball squad is on the outside looking in to the 5A bracket, but with 11 wins on the year, had a chance to gain another game above .500 Thursday night.

The Kings came out early and jumped to a double-digit lead and never looked back.

Calvin Barber led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds with Adrian Gamez and Elijah Braveheart each adding 12 points on their way to win number 12.

Unfortunately, Yuma Criminals girls basketball and soccer could not get it done with the season winding down - the soccer team still searching for their first win.

But a team very much in the playoff picture in 1A girls basketball are the San Pasqual Lady Warriors - and with a 42-22 win in Bagdad, they are solidifying themselves into the postseason with just a few games to go. As of now, they would be the No. 12 seed and going to the Super Regional tournament to try and receive an automatic bid to the state playoffs.

Also a shoutout to the San Luis Lady Sidewinders hoops team for picking up their second win of the year in a tight 31-29 win over Trevor Browne.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Salome - 78 Antelope - 47

San Luis - 45 Trevor Browne - 70

San Pasqual - 65 Bagdad - 49

Central - 65 Palo Verde - 69

Southwest - 38 Imperial - 54

Calexico - 65 Brawley - 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Salome - 56 Antelope - 16

Trevor Browne - 29 San Luis - 31

Palo Verde - 34 Calipatria - 44

BOYS SOCCER:

Yuma - 0 Greenway - 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

Cibola - 4 San Luis - 1