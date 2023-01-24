NBC 11 Sports: San Luis pulls away after tight first half battle with Gila Ridge to remain perfect, several playoff-hopeful teams dominate to stay in the mix

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Senior night celebrations were underway at both The Snake Pit in San Luis for boys soccer and at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Gila Ridge for girls soccer Tuesday night.

Both home teams came out victorious.

The 3rd ranked Sidewinder boys had a battle on their hands though, as Gila Ridge came ready to play, keeping the best scoring team in the area to no goals by the halftime break. But when the second half hit, San Luis sniffed blood and attacked the rest of the way, ending in to Mario Luis Medina goals to put the game away.

The Sidewinders now 10-0 have three games left, including another tilt at Gila Ridge to complete a perfect regular season with a first-round bye in the 6A state tournament awaiting for them.

On the girl's side, it was all Lady Hawks cruising to an 8-1 win for their 11th win on the season. The Lady Hawks are still vying for a higher 6A ranking, coming into the night at No. 13 which would place them in the play-in round with a home game.

Meanwhile, the rest of the playoff bound teams on the basketball court playing Tuesday all took care of business.

Starting with the Cibola Lady Raiders in a trip to San Luis, Anthony Gerg's squad wiped the floor putting up 100 points in the win over the Sidewinders.

They too keep fighting for positioning, even setting themselves up to sneak into the "Open Division" tournament after being the first team left off the 32-team field in Tuesday's latest rankings.

The Raider boys also took care of business, beating San Luis by 30 to possibly help themselves out in the next rankings. The Raiders entered Tuesday night ranked No. 21 in 6A, but because of the 13 teams in the Open Division, the Raiders would host a play-in game as the No. 8 seed if the rankings play out as they did Tuesday.

And both Yuma Catholic hoops squads wiped the floor with Odyessey Institute, helping cement their spots atop the 3A rankings with just five games to go. As of now, each of them would have a first-round bye from the play-in tournament and find themselves in the state tournament.

The Lady Shamrocks are No. 3 in 3A and beat up on Odyessey led by 20 points from Amanda Wiley and 13 points from Reese Sellers.

The boys team got the nod at No. 5 in 3A and also won by 30 on Tuesday night after a monster 32-point night from Braden Moore.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Paradise Honors - 64 Yuma - 51

Central - 59 Southwest - 30

Vincent Memorial - 59 Imperial - 58

Calexico - 66 Palo Verde - 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Yuma - 30 Paradise Honors - 67

Holtville - 56 Brawley - 39

BOYS SOCCER:

Yuma - 2 Moon Valley - 10

Imperial - 4 Brawley - 4

Central - 1 Southwest - 3

Palo Verde - 10 West Shores - 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

Brawley - 0 Imperial - 7

Palo Verde - 6 West Shores - 0