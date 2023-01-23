NBC 11 Sports: Tough night for Kofa soccer with losses in big late season tilts, but Kings hoops comes through

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The latest 5A soccer rankings reveal a big couple of weeks for both the boys and girls Kofa soccer programs - with the boys on the inside, looking to scrape for a better spot and the girls just on the brink of completing the 24-team field as the last one in.

But Monday night was a bit of a setback for each side, ending in losses in tilts with Glendale.

The girls could not find their rhythm all night, falling behind in the first half and never getting the opportunity to make their way to a position to take the lead.

Coach Joe Kochis pointed to their lack of aggressiveness in the loss, but still has hope they can make a run with the young team they have out there.

"We have to be first to the ball. If you're first to the ball, you can control the game and we just didn't do it tonight," said Kochis. "We played flat and that's probably my fault. We have to get the girls up and better prepared and I'll take responsibility for that. We just gotta start winning some games and get back into it. If we can get it all together, we can make a strong run at the end."

On the boys side, Jamie Nicewander's group suffered a gut wrenching loss in double overtime. After Tiernan Nicewander added to his 5A leading goals on a penalty kick for his second of the night to tie things up, the Kings would give up two goals in the second overtime period to fall on the road.

Both teams get back to action with Washington on Wednesday night to try and bounce back.

But while soccer was a struggle for Kofa on Monday night, the basketball teams combined for a good night on the floor.

The boys battled early, ending in a big run thanks to four Francisco Jimenez threes, including a buzzer-beater to close the quarter out. Behind 23 points from him and 26 from Joaquin Anaya, the Kings rolled to a 20-point win over Copper Canyon to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the girls side, it would go down to the wire - but an Amani Montiel jumper with 20 seconds left lifted the Lady Kings to a big 40-39 win on the road.

OTHER SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Anthem Prep - 66 Antelope - 41

Vincent Memorial - 48 Clairemont - 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Anthem Prep - 34 Antelope - 45

Yuma - 42 Moon Valley - 53

Imperial - 59 Central - 33

Southwest - 38 Palo Verde - 63

Vincent Memorial - 63 Calipatria - 35

BOYS SOCCER:

Bourgade Catholic - 2 Yuma Catholic - 0

Antelope - 1 Tonopah Valley - 11

GIRLS SOCCER:

Bourgade Catholic - 0 Yuma Catholic - 9

Central - 0 Mission Bay - 2