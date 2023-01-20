NBC 11 Sports: Lady Hawks soccer keeps soaring towards post-season play with win, San Pasqual wins the night at Warrior Gym

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the regular season comes winding to a close for winter sports, several teams are in the mix for deep playoff runs - needing just a little more fuel to slide into good positions.

One of those teams lies on the soccer field at Gila Ridge High School - as the Lady Hawks entered the night ranked No. 15 in 6A. With a win over Desert Ridge, it would set them up to potentially move up even more and secure themselves a home playoff game in a couple of weeks.

At the end of 80 minutes, the Hawks made sure they put themselves in a good spot, winning 4-1 behind a pair of Millianie Vega goals. The sophomore sits second in all of 6A in goals with 20 after the win.

After two straight commanding wins, head coach Cooper Cox is confident in their chances down the stretch.

"It feels good. We're finally getting to the point where the girls trust each other. They're buying in and competing for each other out there," said Cox. "We're starting to see more and more results against better teams, which is encouraging this late in the season. The chemistry they bring each and every day is something we haven't had the past couple years and it shows. It's very fun to watch and very exciting."

Another local team right on the cusp of the playoffs is the San Pasqual Lady Warriors basketball team - who came out of the night with a big 54-24 win over 1A West foe Antelope.

The Warriors came into the night ranked No. 14 out of the 16 team field to make the post-season, so a win was crucial. They will finish up the regular season with three of their last four games on the road, including another meeting with Antelope.

OTHER SCORES:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Shadow Mountain - 12 Yuma - 47

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Antelope - 51 San Pasqual - 60

Yuma - 46 Shadow Mountain - 44

Palo Verde - 49 Southwest - 32

Imperial - 69 Calipatria - 49

Vincent Memorial - 56 Holtville - 52

GIRLS SOCCER:

Southwest - 1 Palo Verde - 0

Imperial - 1 Central - 5

Calexico - 5 Brawley - 1

BOYS SOCCER:

Central - 1 Imperial - 2

Holtville - 1 Southwest - 7

Palo Verde - 9 Calipatria - 0

West Shores - 0 Vincent Memorial - 7